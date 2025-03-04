Profound Medical (PROF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share and revenue of $5.92 million for the quarter.

Profound Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.88. Profound Medical has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Profound Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets incision-free therapeutic systems for the image guided ablation of diseased tissue in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system combines magnetic resonance imaging(MRI), robotically-driven transurethral sweeping action/thermal ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control to provide precise, flexible, and durable ablation of a surgeon defined region of prostate and protect the urethra and rectum.

