Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $866,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 756.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,301 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PTGX. StockNews.com downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $48.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.80.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $2.07. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $170.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.65 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 5,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $204,606.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 540,260 shares in the company, valued at $20,627,126.80. This represents a 0.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

