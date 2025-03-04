Q1 EPS Estimates for BBWI Lowered by Telsey Advisory Group

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bath & Body Works in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bath & Body Works’ current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 44.03%.

BBWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $47.00 price objective on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.06.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $35.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.83.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Bath & Body Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 69.9% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 266,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 70,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

