Q2 Earnings Forecast for RCKT Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.83) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wedbush started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.0 %

RCKT opened at $8.79 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $801.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $13,827,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 652,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after buying an additional 51,358 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 41,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 19,326 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

