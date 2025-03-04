Quanterix (QTRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Quanterix to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $34.93 million for the quarter.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 30.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. On average, analysts expect Quanterix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $273.14 million, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.33. Quanterix has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $29.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen increased their target price on Quanterix from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

