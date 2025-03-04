Rallybio (RLYB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Rallybio to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter.

Rallybio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of -1.49. Rallybio has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.46.

Get Rallybio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Rallybio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rallybio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rallybio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.