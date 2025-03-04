Ranpak (PACK) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Ranpak to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $100.41 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ranpak Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PACK opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock.

Ranpak Company Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

