Raymond James Has Positive View of Enerflex FY2026 Earnings

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Enerflex Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Enerflex stock opened at $7.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $936.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.01. Enerflex has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $10.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Enerflex Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Enerflex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFXT. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enerflex by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 484,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 206,559 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Enerflex by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 659,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Enerflex by 1,158.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 250,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 230,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

