Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Installed Building Products (IBP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP):
- 3/3/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/3/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/28/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/28/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/10/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 2/1/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/24/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 1/16/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 1/14/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $262.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
Shares of IBP stock opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $161.64 and a one year high of $281.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.99.
Installed Building Products Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
