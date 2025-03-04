Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Installed Building Products (IBP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Installed Building Products (NYSE: IBP):

3/3/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $240.00 to $180.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $210.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/28/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $260.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/1/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/24/2025 – Installed Building Products was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Installed Building Products was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/14/2025 – Installed Building Products had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $262.00 to $228.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock opened at $162.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.99. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a one year low of $161.64 and a one year high of $281.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Get Installed Building Products Inc alerts:

Installed Building Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Installed Building Products

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.