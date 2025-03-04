Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BWMX FY2026 Earnings

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.
Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance
Shares of BWMX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.34.
Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.
Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.
