Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BWMX FY2026 Earnings

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s current full-year earnings is $1.11 per share.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Performance

Shares of BWMX opened at $11.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.23. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 64.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the third quarter worth $155,000. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 15,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer selling company in the United Staes and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Home Organization Products; and Beauty and Personal Care Products. The Home Organization Products segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; wellness; and technology and mobility.

