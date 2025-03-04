Research Analysts Set Expectations for 89bio FY2029 Earnings

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2029 EPS estimates for 89bio in a report issued on Friday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now forecasts that the company will earn $3.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.68. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of 89bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

89bio Stock Performance

ETNB stock opened at $8.88 on Monday. 89bio has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $16.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. The company has a market capitalization of $942.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 89bio news, Director Charles Mcwherter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $71,149.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,196.17. The trade was a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,734,285 shares of company stock valued at $50,152,194 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,514,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,838 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 10,202,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,052 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in 89bio by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 7,478,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 99,513 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its position in shares of 89bio by 134.2% during the 4th quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 6,478,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in 89bio by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,692,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,514,000 after acquiring an additional 686,054 shares in the last quarter.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

