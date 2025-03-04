Research Analysts Set Expectations for TSE:EFN Q4 Earnings

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Element Fleet Management’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EFN. TD Securities boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Element Fleet Management from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.00.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

TSE EFN opened at C$28.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.67. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$21.20 and a 12-month high of C$30.49. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Element Fleet Management

In other Element Fleet Management news, Senior Officer Heath Leslie Valkenburg purchased 2,550 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.46 per share, with a total value of C$72,571.98. Also, Senior Officer Laura Lee Dottori-Attanasio purchased 2,500 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$28.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,950.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,550 shares of company stock valued at $445,872. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Financial separated into two independent public companies in October 2016. The former company now consists of Element Fleet Management, a global fleet management company, and ECN Capital, a commercial finance company. Element Fleet Management provides management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets.

