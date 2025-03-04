Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,322 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in TeraWulf were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter worth $39,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WULF. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of TeraWulf to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 2.59. TeraWulf Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. TeraWulf’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

