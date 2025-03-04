Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 6.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 34,382 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 129,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at $606,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Shoe Carnival news, Chairman Wayne J. Weaver purchased 285,500 shares of Shoe Carnival stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $9,681,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,173,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,524,368.39. The trade was a 7.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.50. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.