Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,284 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in German American Bancorp by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in German American Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.06 and a 52-week high of $47.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86.

German American Bancorp Increases Dividend

German American Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 23.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

In related news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,557.70. This represents a 22.88 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 1,083 shares of company stock valued at $42,607 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GABC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on German American Bancorp from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, German American Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

German American Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

