Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Life Time Group were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LTH. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bahram Akradi sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $150,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,993,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,204,670.37. This represents a 62.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik Weaver sold 1,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $51,568.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,854,212.82. This represents a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,082,147 shares of company stock valued at $152,891,556 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Life Time Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Life Time Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Life Time Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

