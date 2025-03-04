Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Position Boosted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 103.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 79.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 310.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 6,641.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Robert Half Stock Performance

Shares of RHI opened at $56.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.57. Robert Half Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $83.25.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Robert Half had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 17.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

About Robert Half



Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

