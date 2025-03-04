Roth Capital Forecasts Core Scientific Q1 Earnings

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Core Scientific in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Roth Capital analyst D. Aftahi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Core Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Core Scientific’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $94.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.07 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie upped their price target on Core Scientific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

Core Scientific stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.87. Core Scientific has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $18.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 129,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total value of $1,849,220.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,051,649 shares in the company, valued at $29,215,481.76. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Taylor Sullivan sold 369,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $6,004,122.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,042,798.32. The trade was a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,534,916. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $8,827,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 731.2% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 135,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 119,324 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 6,232,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after buying an additional 527,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 394,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 171,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core Scientific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,048,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after buying an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.