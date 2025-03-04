Sanctuary Advisors LLC Acquires 1,038 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,975 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 773,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,658,000 after purchasing an additional 13,824 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 195.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 54,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 130.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 41,662 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 59.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Live Oak Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.67. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $50.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.05.

Live Oak Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

