Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys 5,121 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,110,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 20.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,535 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 76,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $27.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.