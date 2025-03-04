Sanctuary Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,570 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 416.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 76.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 9.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Up 3.0 %

TAK opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $47.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.51. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.