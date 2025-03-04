SEA Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 33,541 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 188% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,650 call options.

A number of brokerages have commented on SE. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Dbs Bank raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $94.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $123.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.47 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. SEA has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $139.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SEA by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in SEA by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

