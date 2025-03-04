Seaport Res Ptn Boosts Earnings Estimates for First Solar

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Solar in a report released on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the solar cell manufacturer will earn $6.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.93. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Solar’s current full-year earnings is $13.05 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q1 2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $297.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.08.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $127.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average is $196.97. First Solar has a 12-month low of $126.54 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.16). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 21,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $3,039,360.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,589,129.27. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $1,021,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $484,793.40. This trade represents a 67.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

