Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 957.1% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.71.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $87.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.13. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.13 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.26%. As a group, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.