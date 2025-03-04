Senseonics Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SENS)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 4,425 call options on the company. This is an increase of 63% compared to the average volume of 2,719 call options.

SENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow acquired 315,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,310,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,506,210.05. The trade was a 2.86 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frederick T. Sullivan acquired 124,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $47,474.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,960.72. This trade represents a 5.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SENS stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.17. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 0.69.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Senseonics had a negative net margin of 362.30% and a negative return on equity of 842.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Senseonics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

