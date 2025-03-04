SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,506 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in SK Telecom were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Matthews International Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom by 57.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in SK Telecom by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in SK Telecom in the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

SK Telecom Stock Performance

NYSE SKM opened at $21.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $22.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.88 and a 1-year high of $24.58.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Company Profile

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.