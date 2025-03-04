South Bow (SOBO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 5th. Analysts expect South Bow to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

South Bow Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:SOBO opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.44. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27. South Bow has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $27.30.

Get South Bow alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of South Bow to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of South Bow from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of South Bow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, South Bow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

About South Bow

(Get Free Report)

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South Bow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Bow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.