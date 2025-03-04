STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,003 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,524 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 249,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,151,729.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,953,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,901,214.72. This represents a 2.13 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 910,843 shares of company stock valued at $15,509,972. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAA stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of -40.17 and a beta of 0.62. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $52.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

Read Our Latest Report on STAAR Surgical

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.