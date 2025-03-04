Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,579,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Steelcase by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,260,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,714,000 after purchasing an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Steelcase by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Steelcase by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 586,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 322.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 572,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 436,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase Stock Performance

NYSE SCS opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $794.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,006.94. This trade represents a 4.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Profile

(Free Report)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.