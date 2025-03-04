Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Genesis Energy Call Options (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 4,968 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 729% compared to the average daily volume of 599 call options.

Genesis Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:GEL opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.13. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $15.17.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $725.55 million during the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.71%.

Genesis Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -53.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEL. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Genesis Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 762,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BBR Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 780,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Energy, L.P. provides integrated suite of midstream services in crude oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It operates through Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Soda and Sulfur Services, Marine Transportation, and Onshore Facilities and Transportation segments. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations, as well as deep water pipeline servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.