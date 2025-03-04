Superior Industries International (SUP) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Superior Industries International to post earnings of ($0.91) per share and revenue of $300.28 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

NYSE SUP opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.38. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.57.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Superior Industries International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.