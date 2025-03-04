Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,720,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $69,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECK. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial cut Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Teck Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

TECK opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0879 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

