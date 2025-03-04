The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stake Lifted by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 69.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,224,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,702,000 after buying an additional 3,595,863 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,811,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,074 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,451,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,729,000 after purchasing an additional 45,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,999,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

NYSE AZEK opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.48 and a twelve month high of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.56.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,387 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $1,020,980.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,258,951.20. The trade was a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,709 shares of company stock worth $3,060,151. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

