The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $42.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $20.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.95 and its 200 day moving average is $36.32. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,440,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,989,000 after buying an additional 77,451 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,723,715 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,108,000 after purchasing an additional 337,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,736 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,630,000 after buying an additional 83,172 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,123,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,488,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 19.9% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,850,891 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,496,000 after buying an additional 307,624 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.