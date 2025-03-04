TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,335 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $72,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TopBuild during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.78.

BLD stock opened at $296.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.85. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $293.88 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

