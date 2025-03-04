Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Amentum (NYSE:AMTM)

Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 20,906 call options on the company. This is an increase of 429% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,952 call options.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.28. Amentum has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Equities analysts anticipate that Amentum will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMTM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Amentum

In other Amentum news, insider Steven J. Demetriou acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.23 per share, for a total transaction of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,658. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $790,000. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $2,106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $8,739,000. Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $774,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

