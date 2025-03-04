Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 72,196 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,389% compared to the typical volume of 4,847 put options.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $134.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $123.60 and a 12-month high of $150.57.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF
About iShares Biotechnology ETF
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Biotechnology ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.