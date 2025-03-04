Traders Purchase High Volume of Algoma Steel Group Put Options (NASDAQ:ASTL)

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 4,493 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 200% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,496 put options.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTL opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $713.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.62. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $12.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,955,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Algoma Steel Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,844,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,517 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

About Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

