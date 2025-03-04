Trees (OTCMKTS:CANN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Trees Co. (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and traded as high as $0.03. Trees shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 23,092 shares traded.

Trees Trading Down 8.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

Trees Company Profile

Trees Corporation provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

