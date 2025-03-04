Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ) Short Interest Down 39.7% in February

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 (NASDAQ:TRINZ – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 39.7% from the January 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Price Performance

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 stock opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 has a 52 week low of $24.84 and a 52 week high of $25.84.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 alerts:

Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th were issued a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.