Truist Financial Corp Acquires 366 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of AMG opened at $167.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.13 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.12.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

