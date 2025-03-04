Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEY. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 36,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.84. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $23.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.76.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.0701 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

