Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 172.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 413.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 42.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.38.

Shares of GBDC opened at $15.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $17.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.26.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 11.18%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.04%.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

