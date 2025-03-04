Truist Financial Corp Buys New Stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,860 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in VSE by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in VSE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 23,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VSE by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in VSE by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in VSE by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get VSE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on VSEC shares. StockNews.com upgraded VSE to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on VSE from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on VSE from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on VSE from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.83.

VSE Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC opened at $113.42 on Tuesday. VSE Co. has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $123.92. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.80.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. VSE had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $299.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.97 million. Research analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.19%.

About VSE

(Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.