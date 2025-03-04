Truist Financial Corp Cuts Position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. MFA Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 29.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 10,198 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $709.84 million, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

