Truist Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,494 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GGAL. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 278.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 36,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $393,000.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Down 1.2 %

GGAL opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.82. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.88.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.