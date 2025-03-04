Truist Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 14,226.7% during the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 967.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

