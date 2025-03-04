Truist Financial Corp Grows Position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

FMDE stock opened at $32.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $28.21 and a one year high of $35.44.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

