Truist Financial Corp Has $451,000 Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Equitable by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equitable by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $315,368.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,875 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,776.25. This represents a 6.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $1,419,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,275,514.09. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE EQH opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 85.70%. On average, analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Equitable from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

About Equitable

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

