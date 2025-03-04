Truist Financial Corp Has $460,000 Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 833,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,017,000 after purchasing an additional 448,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $33.56 on Tuesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.61 and a 1-year high of $47.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -223.73 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.71.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Veracyte had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $118.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VCYT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Veracyte from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $403,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,429.10. This represents a 35.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

